Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,949 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

