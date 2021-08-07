AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $90.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $83.75 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

