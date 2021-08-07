Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIEGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.
Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 99,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,340. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
