Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIEGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 99,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,340. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

