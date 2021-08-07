National Bankshares Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.35.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 569,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.05. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

