First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.44.

FCR.UN traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$18.39. 622,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

