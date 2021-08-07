Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.78. Insulet has a 52-week low of $192.98 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $24,864,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

