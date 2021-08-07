ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $131.59 million and $650,355.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.00882185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00100310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041697 BTC.

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

