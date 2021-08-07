EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $21,128.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,346.05 or 0.99801884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00811487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

