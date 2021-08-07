Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 101,520,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,402. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,441,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

