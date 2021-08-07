Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

DPW traded down €0.19 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €57.68 ($67.86). The company had a trading volume of 2,143,707 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.57. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

