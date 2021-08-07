Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

HNR1 traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €149.00 ($175.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,907 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.32. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

