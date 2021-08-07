Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €92.50 ($108.82). 728,588 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €97.87. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

