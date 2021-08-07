Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

