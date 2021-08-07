Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%.

Shares of CAPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 69,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,492. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.50. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

