ATA Creativity Global (AACG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

AACG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,099. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

