ATA Creativity Global (AACG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

AACG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,099. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

