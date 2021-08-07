Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Brands worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

