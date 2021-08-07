Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

