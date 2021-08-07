Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

