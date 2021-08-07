Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

