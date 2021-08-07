Bfsg LLC Invests $849,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.10. 747,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,691. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

