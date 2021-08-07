Essex Savings Bank Has $481,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,738. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

