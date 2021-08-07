Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

