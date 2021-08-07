Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

