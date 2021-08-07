Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,895 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 417,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

