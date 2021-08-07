VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.17

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and traded as low as $65.07. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 23,412 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter.

