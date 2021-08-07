General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.55. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 80,155 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

