Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $30.67

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.