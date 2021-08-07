Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $28.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

