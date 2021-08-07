Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 1,271,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,135. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

