Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

AINV stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

