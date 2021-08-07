Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
AINV stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
