Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 633.10

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 498.20 ($6.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 561.92.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

