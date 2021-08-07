Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $95.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.69.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autoliv by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.21. 388,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.06. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

