News Co. (NWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 1,149,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,983. News has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

