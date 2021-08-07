Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.51. 279,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.