Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.
NYSE:CSL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.51. 279,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
