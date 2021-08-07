Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 3,689,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
