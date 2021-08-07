Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SBLK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 3,689,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,551. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

