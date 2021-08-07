Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.89. 1,322,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.48 million and a PE ratio of -29.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.