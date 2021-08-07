Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$15.00. 450,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,942. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.