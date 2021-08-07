BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.14.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.71. 1,895,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,299. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.