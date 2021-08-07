Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.66.

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.42. 1,247,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,757. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 in the last three months.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

