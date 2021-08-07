Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €6.90 ($8.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

