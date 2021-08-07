Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$41.05 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.78.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,583. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.