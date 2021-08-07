Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price objective on Onex in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Onex stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$91.96. 98,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,617. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$96.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.20.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

