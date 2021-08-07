Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 318,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

