Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. 1,339,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

