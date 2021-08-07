Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Philip Morris International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

