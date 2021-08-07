Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $495.46. 564,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,242. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.