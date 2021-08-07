PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 907,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.