Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$21.13. 241,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,947. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

