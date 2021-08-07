Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

