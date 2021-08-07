DECOIN Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $96,493.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,447,077 coins and its circulating supply is 55,251,521 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

